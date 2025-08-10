403
Iraq’s reports hundreds of people had suffocation symptoms from chlorine gas leak
(MENAFN) Iraq’s Health Ministry reported that more than 621 individuals experienced suffocation symptoms following a chlorine gas leak in the Shiite holy city of Karbala.
The ministry stated that all affected people received medical care at local hospitals in Karbala, which is situated about 110 kilometers south of Baghdad.
According to a Karbala police official, the leak happened early Sunday at a drinking water treatment facility due to a technical fault. Emergency services, including ambulances and civil defense teams, quickly responded and transported the victims to hospitals. Most cases were classified as mild to moderate.
Many of those impacted were Shiite pilgrims walking to Karbala for the annual Arbaeen ritual, which marks the conclusion of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.
