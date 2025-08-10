Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iraq’s reports hundreds of people had suffocation symptoms from chlorine gas leak

Iraq’s reports hundreds of people had suffocation symptoms from chlorine gas leak


2025-08-10 09:10:21
(MENAFN) Iraq’s Health Ministry reported that more than 621 individuals experienced suffocation symptoms following a chlorine gas leak in the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

The ministry stated that all affected people received medical care at local hospitals in Karbala, which is situated about 110 kilometers south of Baghdad.

According to a Karbala police official, the leak happened early Sunday at a drinking water treatment facility due to a technical fault. Emergency services, including ambulances and civil defense teams, quickly responded and transported the victims to hospitals. Most cases were classified as mild to moderate.

Many of those impacted were Shiite pilgrims walking to Karbala for the annual Arbaeen ritual, which marks the conclusion of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.

MENAFN10082025000045017281ID1109908629

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search