Japan’s air taxis could become reality in two years
(MENAFN) Japanese airline ANA announced plans to introduce electric “air taxis” over Japan as soon as 2027, in partnership with U.S. start-up Joby Aviation.
The two companies will form a joint venture aiming to operate more than 100 of these five-seater aircraft. ANA’s president, Koji Shibata, described the project as a potential revolution in air mobility.
The electric aircraft, capable of carrying a pilot plus four passengers at speeds up to 200 mph (320 km/h), is expected to start service primarily on routes between Narita and Haneda airports and Tokyo. While current travel by car or train between central Tokyo and Narita usually takes over an hour, the air taxi could reduce this trip to about 15 minutes.
Although pricing details have yet to be announced, ANA expressed intentions to keep the service affordable for the general public.
A public demonstration of the aircraft will be held at the Osaka Expo in October. Joby Aviation’s founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt highlighted Japan as an ideal place to launch this new chapter in air travel, combining tradition with innovation.
