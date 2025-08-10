Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Chief Stresses Need to Prevent Trade Wars

UN Chief Stresses Need to Prevent Trade Wars


2025-08-10 08:55:08
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that all trade wars are destructive and must be prevented, his spokesperson declared on Thursday.

“This is disheartening news,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN chief, during a daily briefing in response to questions about the new U.S. tariffs that took effect Thursday.

The secretary-general aims to ensure that all governments understand the necessity of implementing safeguards for the poorest and most vulnerable segments of society during trade wars, as they will undoubtedly bear the brunt of rising prices, the spokesperson said.

The recently imposed U.S. tariffs, affecting dozens of trading partners, became effective Thursday, sparking widespread fears that the increased duties—ranging from 10 percent to 41 percent—could severely disrupt the global trade system.

MENAFN10082025000045017169ID1109908573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search