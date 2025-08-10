403
UN Chief Stresses Need to Prevent Trade Wars
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that all trade wars are destructive and must be prevented, his spokesperson declared on Thursday.
“This is disheartening news,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN chief, during a daily briefing in response to questions about the new U.S. tariffs that took effect Thursday.
The secretary-general aims to ensure that all governments understand the necessity of implementing safeguards for the poorest and most vulnerable segments of society during trade wars, as they will undoubtedly bear the brunt of rising prices, the spokesperson said.
The recently imposed U.S. tariffs, affecting dozens of trading partners, became effective Thursday, sparking widespread fears that the increased duties—ranging from 10 percent to 41 percent—could severely disrupt the global trade system.
