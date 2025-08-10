403
Jordan denounces Israel’s plan to fully reoccupy Gaza
(MENAFN) Jordan has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s plan to reoccupy the Gaza Strip, urging immediate international intervention to end the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. The Jordanian government warned that continued Israeli aggression risks destabilizing the entire region and could undermine efforts to achieve a two-state solution.
At an emergency meeting of the Arab League’s Council of Permanent Representatives held in Cairo, Jordan’s envoy Amjad Adaileh denounced Israel’s “declared intention” to tighten control over Gaza. He called for serious and responsible action to end the occupation and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, cautioning that failure to act could lead to greater consequences for the region and the world.
Adaileh accused Israel of violating international law and United Nations resolutions through its unilateral policies that deepen military occupation and extend control over Palestinian lands. Referring to a recent advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, he emphasized that the ongoing occupation is unlawful and reaffirmed the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He described Israel’s statements about possibly reoccupying Gaza as a “dangerous escalation” and “illegal aggression” that has drawn widespread international criticism. Adaileh warned that these actions threaten the fragile prospects for a ceasefire and could derail ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.
Finally, he called on the international community to take urgent and effective measures to halt Israeli aggression, support prisoner exchange negotiations, and ensure the immediate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
