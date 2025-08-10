403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunfire Hits Red Crescent Aid Convoy in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) A convoy operated by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) came under direct gunfire in southern Syria on Friday, the organization confirmed Saturday, yet pledged to continue its vital humanitarian efforts amid escalating security threats.
Omar Al-Malki, SARC’s media chief, told a local news agency that the convoy was engaged in routine aid deliveries to communities affected by conflict in the region. Fortunately, the convoy sustained no damage and no personnel were injured during the attack.
Al-Malki emphasized the organization’s commitment to safety, stating they will “review and tighten safety procedures ‘to ensure teams can reach targeted sites safely,’” while underscoring that “the priority remains the safety of staff and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need.”
Daily relief convoys access Suwayda province through the Busra al-Sham crossing, amid ongoing temporary evacuations to shelters in neighboring Daraa. Syrian authorities accuse armed factions in Suwayda of pillaging aid shipments and exploiting ceasefire breaches to justify arbitrary detentions and other human rights abuses.
Since July 19, Suwayda has been under a ceasefire following intense clashes over a week between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that resulted in 426 fatalities, according to the London-based Syrian Network for Human Rights.
Syria’s transitional government, established after Bashar al-Assad’s removal in late 2024, is actively pursuing nationwide stability after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.
Omar Al-Malki, SARC’s media chief, told a local news agency that the convoy was engaged in routine aid deliveries to communities affected by conflict in the region. Fortunately, the convoy sustained no damage and no personnel were injured during the attack.
Al-Malki emphasized the organization’s commitment to safety, stating they will “review and tighten safety procedures ‘to ensure teams can reach targeted sites safely,’” while underscoring that “the priority remains the safety of staff and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need.”
Daily relief convoys access Suwayda province through the Busra al-Sham crossing, amid ongoing temporary evacuations to shelters in neighboring Daraa. Syrian authorities accuse armed factions in Suwayda of pillaging aid shipments and exploiting ceasefire breaches to justify arbitrary detentions and other human rights abuses.
Since July 19, Suwayda has been under a ceasefire following intense clashes over a week between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that resulted in 426 fatalities, according to the London-based Syrian Network for Human Rights.
Syria’s transitional government, established after Bashar al-Assad’s removal in late 2024, is actively pursuing nationwide stability after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment