Venezuela Rebukes USD50M U.S. Award on Leader Maduro
(MENAFN) The Venezuelan government sharply criticized the recent announcement by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who offered a $50 million reward for information leading to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil labeled the move a "crude political propaganda operation," condemning it publicly on social media for lacking any legal or moral foundation. He asserted the bounty serves only the political agendas of the extreme right in both the United States and Venezuela.
Gil emphasized that Venezuela has consistently opposed covert U.S. operations aimed at destabilizing the country, many of which have been thwarted by Venezuelan security forces.
He bluntly dismissed the bounty as "the most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen," describing it as a media tactic designed to distract from the real issues facing the United States.
