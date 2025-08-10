403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Criticizes Israel’s Plan
(MENAFN) China has strongly criticized Israel’s intention to impose military control over Gaza City, emphasizing that it is an “integral part of the Palestinian territory.”
In a statement released on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian demanded that Israel “stop the dangerous move at once.”
Lin reiterated, “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people,” and called for an urgent ceasefire to halt the violence.
Earlier that day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that the nation’s security cabinet had endorsed his strategy to capture Gaza City—a decision that could potentially result in the complete occupation of the enclave.
During a Thursday interview with Fox News, Netanyahu stated, “We don’t want to be [in Gaza] as a governing body, we want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly.”
At the end of July, China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, warned that any attempt to forcibly alter Gaza’s status “will not bring peace,” reaffirming Beijing’s commitment to a two-state solution.
The move has also been condemned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with France and the United Kingdom.
The conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted in October 2023 after a surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel resulted in 1,200 fatalities and 250 hostages taken.
Since the outbreak of hostilities, over 60,000 Palestinians—mostly civilians—have been killed by Israeli forces, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.
In a statement released on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian demanded that Israel “stop the dangerous move at once.”
Lin reiterated, “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people,” and called for an urgent ceasefire to halt the violence.
Earlier that day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that the nation’s security cabinet had endorsed his strategy to capture Gaza City—a decision that could potentially result in the complete occupation of the enclave.
During a Thursday interview with Fox News, Netanyahu stated, “We don’t want to be [in Gaza] as a governing body, we want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly.”
At the end of July, China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, warned that any attempt to forcibly alter Gaza’s status “will not bring peace,” reaffirming Beijing’s commitment to a two-state solution.
The move has also been condemned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with France and the United Kingdom.
The conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted in October 2023 after a surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel resulted in 1,200 fatalities and 250 hostages taken.
Since the outbreak of hostilities, over 60,000 Palestinians—mostly civilians—have been killed by Israeli forces, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment