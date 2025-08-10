403
Netanyahu declares Israel plans on occupying Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Thursday that Israel plans to occupy the Gaza Strip to remove Hamas and establish a future civilian administration free from the group’s influence. Speaking in an interview with FOX News, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel’s objective is to ensure security by taking control of Gaza, dismantling Hamas, and enabling the population to live under a different local governance supported by Arab regional partners.
He clarified that Israel does not intend to govern Gaza permanently but aims to maintain a security perimeter while transferring authority to Arab forces who can govern responsibly and provide a better quality of life for Gazans.
Netanyahu’s remarks come amid international condemnation of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in over 61,100 deaths since October 2023 and widespread devastation. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
