Moscow calls on Italian charge d'affaires over 'anti-Russian campaign'
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Russia summoned Italy’s charge d’affaires Giuseppe Scopa to protest what it described as an ongoing anti-Russian campaign in Italian media. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Rome’s strong reaction to Moscow’s rejection of provocative statements made by senior Italian officials about Russia.
The ministry accused Italian mainstream media of persistently spreading anti-Russian coverage, false information, and supporting aggressive rhetoric, which it said harms bilateral relations. It cited the recent cancellation of conductor Valery Gergiev’s performance at the Royal Summer Music Festival in Caserta as a consequence of this tense atmosphere.
Russia criticized the approach as counterproductive, saying it creates an enemy image of Russia that does not align with the deep-rooted friendship and goodwill traditionally shared between the Russian and Italian peoples.
Last week, Italy summoned Russian ambassador Alexey Paramonov in response to Moscow listing Italian President Sergio Mattarella and other officials as alleged “Russophobes.” Italy condemned this inclusion as a provocation against its government and people.
This diplomatic tension arose after the Russian Foreign Ministry published a special webpage highlighting “hate speech against Russia” and “Russophobic statements” by foreign politicians, including those from Western countries and Ukraine. The list featured remarks from Mattarella, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, among others.
