Rising wave of diplomatic support builds up around recognition of Palestinian statehood

2025-08-10 08:11:00
(MENAFN) A rising wave of diplomatic support is building around the recognition of Palestinian statehood, with key Western countries like France, Britain, and Canada planning to formally recognize Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly in September. Other nations, including Australia, have also hinted at similar moves.

These developments come amid increasing calls for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In July, 15 countries jointly reaffirmed their commitment to the vision of two democratic states—Israel and Palestine—coexisting peacefully within secure, internationally recognized borders, consistent with international law and UN resolutions.

This renewed push for recognition coincides with Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, now nearing its 22nd month, which has resulted in over 60,000 Palestinian deaths, millions facing starvation, and widespread destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure.

Over the past year, several countries traditionally supportive of Israel have shifted their stance, recognizing Palestine’s right to statehood. Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia have already taken formal steps this year. Growing global outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has pushed more governments to diverge from the US position.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France’s intent to recognize Palestine at the September UN session. Soon after, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged a similar move unless Israel takes substantial actions to improve conditions in Gaza. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney also announced plans to recognize Palestine, citing the intolerable humanitarian situation.

Malta and Portugal have joined the discussion, with their leaders confirming intentions to consider recognition and engage political stakeholders on the matter.

Currently, 149 out of the UN’s 193 member states recognize Palestine, a number that has steadily grown since the war began in October 2023. Palestine’s claim to statehood dates back to November 15, 1988, when Yasser Arafat declared an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, a declaration first recognized by Algeria and followed by many countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Arab world.

