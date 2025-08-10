403
US Army Secretary states investigation 'ongoing' in Fort Stewart shooting
(MENAFN) The US Army is conducting an ongoing investigation into a shooting at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia that left five soldiers injured, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll announced Thursday.
Driscoll described the probe as a thorough and transparent process, promising to disclose all findings. The incident occurred Wednesday when Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford, 28, opened fire with a personal handgun and is now in custody.
Senior Commander Brig. Gen. John Lubas, who visited some of the injured soldiers along with Driscoll, said three of the five wounded have been discharged from the hospital. One soldier remains hospitalized, while another is receiving care at Savannah Memorial Community Hospital with a longer recovery ahead.
President Donald Trump confirmed that the Army Criminal Investigation Division is on site to ensure the shooter faces full legal consequences. He expressed condolences and support for the victims and their families, emphasizing that the nation will not forget the tragedy.
Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, serves as a training and deployment base for active and reserve Army units, including the 3rd Infantry Division.
