Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Army Secretary states investigation 'ongoing' in Fort Stewart shooting

US Army Secretary states investigation 'ongoing' in Fort Stewart shooting


2025-08-10 08:02:03
(MENAFN) The US Army is conducting an ongoing investigation into a shooting at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia that left five soldiers injured, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll announced Thursday.

Driscoll described the probe as a thorough and transparent process, promising to disclose all findings. The incident occurred Wednesday when Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford, 28, opened fire with a personal handgun and is now in custody.

Senior Commander Brig. Gen. John Lubas, who visited some of the injured soldiers along with Driscoll, said three of the five wounded have been discharged from the hospital. One soldier remains hospitalized, while another is receiving care at Savannah Memorial Community Hospital with a longer recovery ahead.

President Donald Trump confirmed that the Army Criminal Investigation Division is on site to ensure the shooter faces full legal consequences. He expressed condolences and support for the victims and their families, emphasizing that the nation will not forget the tragedy.

Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, serves as a training and deployment base for active and reserve Army units, including the 3rd Infantry Division.

MENAFN10082025000045015687ID1109908462

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search