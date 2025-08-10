Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nigeria Remains Resolute in Refusing U.S. Deportees

Nigeria Remains Resolute in Refusing U.S. Deportees


2025-08-10 07:55:01
(MENAFN) Nigeria remains steadfast in its refusal to accept deportees from the United States, a top government official confirmed, emphasizing the country's unwillingness to add to its existing socio-economic burdens. In a detailed interview with media, Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscored that no level of pressure from Washington would force Nigeria to reverse its position on this sensitive issue.

"Even if other African countries are accepting deportees from the United States, Nigeria will not accept them," Ebienfa stated, emphasizing that Nigeria is dealing with its own internal challenges that "we are struggling with."

With over 200 million citizens, Nigeria’s capacity to absorb foreign nationals—especially those with criminal records—is severely limited. This view was echoed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar in a recent interview with local outlets, where he warned that yielding to U.S. demands could trigger an unsustainable pattern for future deportations.

Tuggar emphasized the diplomatic tensions this matter creates between Washington and African countries, noting that Nigeria’s unwavering position adds a fresh dimension of complexity to their relations.

MENAFN10082025000045017169ID1109908443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search