403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nigeria Remains Resolute in Refusing U.S. Deportees
(MENAFN) Nigeria remains steadfast in its refusal to accept deportees from the United States, a top government official confirmed, emphasizing the country's unwillingness to add to its existing socio-economic burdens. In a detailed interview with media, Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscored that no level of pressure from Washington would force Nigeria to reverse its position on this sensitive issue.
"Even if other African countries are accepting deportees from the United States, Nigeria will not accept them," Ebienfa stated, emphasizing that Nigeria is dealing with its own internal challenges that "we are struggling with."
With over 200 million citizens, Nigeria’s capacity to absorb foreign nationals—especially those with criminal records—is severely limited. This view was echoed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar in a recent interview with local outlets, where he warned that yielding to U.S. demands could trigger an unsustainable pattern for future deportations.
Tuggar emphasized the diplomatic tensions this matter creates between Washington and African countries, noting that Nigeria’s unwavering position adds a fresh dimension of complexity to their relations.
"Even if other African countries are accepting deportees from the United States, Nigeria will not accept them," Ebienfa stated, emphasizing that Nigeria is dealing with its own internal challenges that "we are struggling with."
With over 200 million citizens, Nigeria’s capacity to absorb foreign nationals—especially those with criminal records—is severely limited. This view was echoed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar in a recent interview with local outlets, where he warned that yielding to U.S. demands could trigger an unsustainable pattern for future deportations.
Tuggar emphasized the diplomatic tensions this matter creates between Washington and African countries, noting that Nigeria’s unwavering position adds a fresh dimension of complexity to their relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment