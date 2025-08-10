Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
From 8 To 30 Bales: How Climate-Smart Cotton Farming Is Transforming Lives In Rural Zambia

2025-08-10 07:30:11
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) GENEVA, Switzerland, August 10, 2025/APO Group/ --

Zambian farmers have doubled their yields and their incomes, using climate-smart techniques learned through a partnership among the European Union, African, Caribbean and Pacific states (ACP), and the International Trade Centre (ITC).

Before 2021, many smallholder cotton farmers in Magoye and Ngwezi in Zambia faced declining yields, poor soils, and limited access to sustainable techniques. Today, thanks to an EU/ACP-funded International Trade Centre (ITC) project , they are harvesting twice as much cotton, and reinvesting that success into livestock, children's education, and long-term resilience.

This project, grounded in climate-smart solutions like Biochar and Bokashi, has enabled farming families to not only survive but thrive. Biochar and Bokashi are natural soil enhancers used by farmers to improve soil health. Biochar boosts water retention and carbon storage, while Bokashi helps recycle organic waste into nutrient-rich compost for stronger crops. Both these climate smart technologies are extremely economically and environmentally effective.

Project snapshot (2021–2025)

  • 130,000+ farmers trained across three regions
  • Yields increased from between six and 14 to up to 30 bales per season
  • Livestock ownership up: cows, goats, plough animals acquired
  • Education access improved in most participating households

100% adoption of Biochar, Bokashi and other climate-resilient techniques in pilot plots.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Trade Centre.

MENAFN10082025002747001784ID1109908418

