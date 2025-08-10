403
US, Serbia contemplate de-escalation in Western Balkans
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric on Wednesday to address rising tensions in the Western Balkans, particularly in Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the State Department said.
The talks focused on promoting regional stability and laying the groundwork for economic growth and prosperity. The US reaffirmed its commitment to a constructive partnership with Serbia, emphasizing shared benefits for both nations.
Rubio and Djuric agreed to hold a bilateral strategic dialogue later this year to strengthen economic and security cooperation.
The meeting came amid renewed tensions after Serbia halted the EU-mediated normalization process with Kosovo, following the arrest of a Serbian official accused by Kosovo of inciting ethnic hatred—a charge Serbia rejects as repressive. The dispute has heightened concerns over potential instability in the ethnically divided region.
