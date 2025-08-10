403
Israeli Premier, his security cabinet approve five-point strategy aimed at “ending the war” with Hamas in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security cabinet have approved a five-point strategy aimed at “ending the war” with Hamas in Gaza, now nearing its two-year mark. The plan calls for capturing Gaza City in the north—one of the last parts of the enclave outside Israeli control. Under the proposal, Israel would maintain security authority over the city, while governance would be handed to unspecified “Arab forces.”
The move has sparked widespread international criticism over fears of intensified humanitarian suffering in the densely populated area, while also provoking opposition from Israeli political rivals and sparking mass domestic protests.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, warning it would worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and potentially endanger Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. His office described the plan as a “dangerous escalation” that could lead to more displacement, deaths, and large-scale destruction.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk echoed the concerns, urging Israel to immediately abandon the operation, calling the proposal for a full military takeover of Gaza “unacceptable.”
