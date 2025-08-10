Air India Express Announces 'Freedom Sale' With 5 Million Seats On Offer. All You Need To Know
As India celebrates 79 years of independence, Air India Express, the country's fastest-growing airline, has unveiled its grand Freedom Sale, offering 5 million seats across its expansive domestic and international network. With fares starting at just Rs 1279 for domestic and Rs 4279 for international flights, this sale is a celebration of freedom, connectivity, and accessibility of a new India, the company said in a release. The sale opens exclusively on and the Air India Express mobile app on August 10 and will be available across all major booking channels from August 11- August 15, 2025. Travel under this offer is valid from August 19, 2025- March 31, 2026, covering India's most vibrant festive season, including Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, Christmas, and more India Express continues to redefine affordable air travel with fare options tailored to individual preferences.
The airline's unique zero check-in baggage fare, Xpress Lite, is available on its website and offers exceptional value. Xpress Value fares that include standard check-in baggage allowances start at Rs 1379 for domestic and Rs 4479 for international flights those seeking a premium experience, Xpress Biz, the airline's business class equivalent, offers an industry leading seat pitch of up to 58 inches and is now available on over 40 brand-new aircraft recently inducted as part of the airline's rapid expansion members enjoy fab deals including 25 per cent on Xpress Biz fares, 20 per cent on additional baggage options, 'Gourmair' hot meals, seat selection, priority services, and upgrades.
Special Fares, Advantages For Students, Senior Citizens, Armed Forces personnel
The airline also continues to offer special fares and advantages for students, senior citizens, armed forces personnel, and their dependents, ensuring inclusive access to affordable travel across India. With a growing fleet of 116 aircraft and over 500 daily flights, Air India Express connects 38 domestic and 17 international destinations, playing a pivotal role in linking metros, non-metros, and emerging cities. The airline's deep India connect is reflected not only in its expansive network but also in its commitment to celebrating the country's cultural richness.
Through its 'Tales of India' initiative, each aircraft tail features indigenous Indian textile patterns such as Bandhani, Ajrakh, Patola, Warli, Aipan, and Kalamkari, turning each aircraft into a tribute to India's timeless traditions and vibrant modern spirit.
