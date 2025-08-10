Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-15 August 10 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-15 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-15 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-15 on August 10:

Live Draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MA 835995 (PAYYANNUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MB 835995

MC 835995

MD 835995

ME 835995

MF 835995

MG 835995

MH 835995

MJ 835995

MK 835995

ML 835995

MM 835995

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MF 837421 (PAYYANNUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

ML 398655 (WAYANADU)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1617 1880 2476 2922 2999 3145 3797 4037 4059 4990 5023 5092 5154 7223 7400 7905 9054 9130 9647 9671

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0577 3633 5386 6135 6470 7888

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0176 0770 1513 1585 1750 1949 2185 2977 3153 3334 3983 4497 4816 5170 5330 5427 5779 5942 6129 6837 7028 7329 7756 7823 8467 8566 8919 9318 9434 9503

7th Prize: Rs 500

7760 8949 6133 5221 7182 0767 0731 1034 3611 9071 6273 5096 7566 8483 9941 4411 3218 0075 3413 6722 5595 3835 0381 6118 3314 2425 8191 9631 3912 6354 8505 9830 2848 0026 9471 7513 3539 7734 4391 6135 8973 1008 3189 5877 5118 1296 4158 6899 4033 9024 9772 4804 2956 1523...

8th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.