403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq’s PM fires Paramilitary Leaders after attack on government office
(MENAFN) On August 9, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, took decisive action by firing the commanders of two Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) brigades. This move came after a violent incident on July 27 involving an assault on a government office in Baghdad. Those responsible for the attack have been handed over to judicial authorities for further legal proceedings.
An investigative committee determined that armed members linked to Kataib Hezbollah, associated with the PMF’s 45th and 46th Brigades, carried out the attack. According to official statements, these individuals operated "without orders or authorizations" and used firearms against security personnel, leading to injuries among both security forces and civilians.
The inquiry further revealed that the former director of the targeted government office, who had already been removed from their position due to allegations including "administrative corruption, impersonation, forgery of official documents and certificates, and participation in the falsification of contracts," was involved in coordinating with the assailants.
The findings also pointed to a "leadership and control deficiency within the PMF." Based on the committee’s recommendations, Prime Minister al-Sudani endorsed the dismissal of the brigade commanders responsible for overseeing the implicated forces.
An investigative committee determined that armed members linked to Kataib Hezbollah, associated with the PMF’s 45th and 46th Brigades, carried out the attack. According to official statements, these individuals operated "without orders or authorizations" and used firearms against security personnel, leading to injuries among both security forces and civilians.
The inquiry further revealed that the former director of the targeted government office, who had already been removed from their position due to allegations including "administrative corruption, impersonation, forgery of official documents and certificates, and participation in the falsification of contracts," was involved in coordinating with the assailants.
The findings also pointed to a "leadership and control deficiency within the PMF." Based on the committee’s recommendations, Prime Minister al-Sudani endorsed the dismissal of the brigade commanders responsible for overseeing the implicated forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment