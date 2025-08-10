403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nicaragua Condemns Ukraine’s Military Operations
(MENAFN) Nicaragua’s National Assembly has urged that Ukraine be held internationally responsible for the deaths of civilians, including children, caused by its military operations in the conflict with Russia.
On Thursday, the Nicaraguan legislators approved a report prepared by Russian lawmakers, which Assembly President Gustavo Porras received during his trip to Moscow in mid-July.
Arling Alonso, the assembly’s first deputy speaker, expressed profound concern over the report’s findings, which detailed hundreds of minors killed in assaults attributed to Ukrainian forces. “Some of these crimes are characterized by extreme cruelty,” Alonso remarked.
A statement released by the Nicaraguan National Assembly described Kiev’s actions as exhibiting traits of international terrorism and called for those accountable to be brought to justice.
The Russian-drafted report covers the period from 2014 to 2024 and documents alleged Ukrainian attacks in Russian territories claimed by Kiev as its own, including the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.
Nicaraguan authorities emphasized their recognition of these territories as part of Russia.
All four regions held referendums to join Russia—votes that Ukraine and its Western supporters have refused to accept.
On Thursday, the Nicaraguan legislators approved a report prepared by Russian lawmakers, which Assembly President Gustavo Porras received during his trip to Moscow in mid-July.
Arling Alonso, the assembly’s first deputy speaker, expressed profound concern over the report’s findings, which detailed hundreds of minors killed in assaults attributed to Ukrainian forces. “Some of these crimes are characterized by extreme cruelty,” Alonso remarked.
A statement released by the Nicaraguan National Assembly described Kiev’s actions as exhibiting traits of international terrorism and called for those accountable to be brought to justice.
The Russian-drafted report covers the period from 2014 to 2024 and documents alleged Ukrainian attacks in Russian territories claimed by Kiev as its own, including the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.
Nicaraguan authorities emphasized their recognition of these territories as part of Russia.
All four regions held referendums to join Russia—votes that Ukraine and its Western supporters have refused to accept.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment