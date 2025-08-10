Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nicaragua Condemns Ukraine’s Military Operations

2025-08-10 05:47:22
(MENAFN) Nicaragua’s National Assembly has urged that Ukraine be held internationally responsible for the deaths of civilians, including children, caused by its military operations in the conflict with Russia.

On Thursday, the Nicaraguan legislators approved a report prepared by Russian lawmakers, which Assembly President Gustavo Porras received during his trip to Moscow in mid-July.

Arling Alonso, the assembly’s first deputy speaker, expressed profound concern over the report’s findings, which detailed hundreds of minors killed in assaults attributed to Ukrainian forces. “Some of these crimes are characterized by extreme cruelty,” Alonso remarked.

A statement released by the Nicaraguan National Assembly described Kiev’s actions as exhibiting traits of international terrorism and called for those accountable to be brought to justice.

The Russian-drafted report covers the period from 2014 to 2024 and documents alleged Ukrainian attacks in Russian territories claimed by Kiev as its own, including the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.

Nicaraguan authorities emphasized their recognition of these territories as part of Russia.

All four regions held referendums to join Russia—votes that Ukraine and its Western supporters have refused to accept.

