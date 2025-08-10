Gabby Thomas Partners With Babson Diagnostics' Betterway To Promote Accessible Healthcare

MENAFN - News Direct) ">Babson Diagnostics today announced a three-year partnership with Olympic gold medalist and public health advocate Gabby Thomas to promote accessible healthcare and raise awareness about the importance of routine blood testing through its patient-friendly BetterWayTM blood testing.

Beyond being an elite athlete, Gabby graduated from Harvard with a degree in Neuroscience and earned a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from University of Texas, Austin. She now serves as a public health advocate, which includes directing a hypertension prevention program and volunteering at an Austin clinic serving uninsured and underserved populations.

Being at the top of her sport means Gabby keeps a close eye on her health, and that includes regular blood work. She believes everyone should have access to the same proactive monitoring. That's why she's partnering with Babson to promote BetterWay, which gives patients access to a broad menu of common diagnostic tests using a fingertip blood collection system that has earned high patient satisfaction ratings.

“Making healthcare more accessible is something I really care about, and BetterWay's fingertip testing helps remove the barriers so many people face,” said Gabby Thomas.“Improving the patient experience matters, because when people feel comfortable and supported, they're more likely to follow through with care. When care is more approachable, it can truly change lives.”

“We're proud to partner with Gabby. She embodies the values that define Babson and BetterWay: integrity, caring, and a commitment to excellence,” said Web Golinkin, President of Babson Diagnostics.“We share her passion for public health and look forward to working closely with her to advance it.”

For more details, visit BetterWay or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn .

About BetterWayTM by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWayTM is blood testing reimagined-patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Note to editors:

A biography of Gabby Thomas and high-resolution images are available at the following link .

Media inquiries only:

Ray Young

512.694.6097

[email protected]

For general inquiries: [email protected]