Demonstrators criticize imprisoning of Moldovan opposition politician
(MENAFN) Protesters gathered outside a detention center in Moldova’s capital, Chisinau, to show support for Evgenia Gutsul, a prominent opposition figure recently sentenced to seven years in prison. Gutsul, head of the autonomous Gagauzia region and a vocal critic of pro-EU President Maia Sandu, was convicted of illegally funding the banned opposition Sor party, charges she calls fabricated.
Dozens of demonstrators held signs in both Russian and Moldovan condemning what they described as “political repression” and demanded Gutsul’s release. Videos from the protests feature speakers claiming that democracy in Moldova, an EU candidate country, has been hollowed out, accusing judges of being biased and subservient to the ruling system.
Similar protests have been ongoing, with Gutsul’s aide telling RIA Novosti that demonstrations will continue daily until her freedom is secured. Gutsul herself called the verdict a “political execution” and an attack on Moldova’s democratic fabric.
Gutsul led Gagauzia, a mainly Russian-speaking autonomous region in southern Moldova, campaigning for closer relations with Russia. Her party, Sor, was banned last year over allegations of illicit foreign financing.
Russian officials criticized the ruling heavily. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it the “culmination of repression by the Chisinau regime against Gagauz autonomy,” while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the erosion of democratic norms in the country.
President Maia Sandu, who narrowly secured a second term in last November’s elections amid accusations of irregularities, leads the pro-EU government. Last month, the European Council imposed sanctions on several Moldovan opposition groups and politicians.
