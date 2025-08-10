National Eritrean Festival 2025 Commences
The National Eritrean Festival 2025 was officially opened this morning by President Isaias Afwerki at the Expo Grounds. The opening ceremony, which featured colorful traditional dances and songs from the country's various ethnic groups, was attended by Ministers, senior Government and People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and numerous nationals from inside the country and abroad.
President Isaias, accompanied by senior officials, toured the regional villages that showcase the traditions and living standards of each ethnic group, as well as innovations, creative works, and products of various enterprises. He was provided with briefings by experts at the respective displays.
The President also visited pavilions highlighting the status and expansion of social services, exhibitions of agricultural products, natural and cultural resources, the rich biodiversity of the Red Sea, as well as historical and ancient heritage sites.
Photo and sculpture exhibitions organized by the Ministry of Defense and individual artists, displays depicting the activities of the Crops and Livestock Corporation, a book fair, paintings, and other exhibitions are among the highlights of the annual national festival.
The festival will remain open until 17 August, featuring traditional music and dances, children's programs, locally produced films, bazaars, seminars, and other activities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment