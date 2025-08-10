403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European leaders emphasize diplomatic solutions has to protect Ukraine
(MENAFN) European leaders expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict but emphasized that any diplomatic solution must protect both Ukraine’s interests and the continent’s vital security.
In a joint statement issued ahead of Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, leaders from France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the UK, Finland, and the European Commission praised Trump’s work to end the violence and achieve lasting peace for Ukraine.
They stressed that success depends on combining active diplomacy, continued support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia to cease its aggression. The statement reaffirmed readiness to back these efforts both diplomatically and through ongoing military and financial assistance to Ukraine, including coordinated actions from the Coalition of the Willing, as well as through enforcing sanctions against Russia.
The leaders underscored the importance of strong and credible security guarantees that allow Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity effectively. “The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” the statement declared.
Reaffirming the principle that international borders should not be altered by force, the leaders also agreed that negotiations should begin from the current line of contact.
In a joint statement issued ahead of Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, leaders from France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the UK, Finland, and the European Commission praised Trump’s work to end the violence and achieve lasting peace for Ukraine.
They stressed that success depends on combining active diplomacy, continued support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia to cease its aggression. The statement reaffirmed readiness to back these efforts both diplomatically and through ongoing military and financial assistance to Ukraine, including coordinated actions from the Coalition of the Willing, as well as through enforcing sanctions against Russia.
The leaders underscored the importance of strong and credible security guarantees that allow Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity effectively. “The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” the statement declared.
Reaffirming the principle that international borders should not be altered by force, the leaders also agreed that negotiations should begin from the current line of contact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment