European leaders emphasize diplomatic solutions has to protect Ukraine

2025-08-10 04:37:08
(MENAFN) European leaders expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict but emphasized that any diplomatic solution must protect both Ukraine’s interests and the continent’s vital security.

In a joint statement issued ahead of Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, leaders from France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the UK, Finland, and the European Commission praised Trump’s work to end the violence and achieve lasting peace for Ukraine.

They stressed that success depends on combining active diplomacy, continued support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia to cease its aggression. The statement reaffirmed readiness to back these efforts both diplomatically and through ongoing military and financial assistance to Ukraine, including coordinated actions from the Coalition of the Willing, as well as through enforcing sanctions against Russia.

The leaders underscored the importance of strong and credible security guarantees that allow Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity effectively. “The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” the statement declared.

Reaffirming the principle that international borders should not be altered by force, the leaders also agreed that negotiations should begin from the current line of contact.

