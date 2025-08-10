Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fighting-age Ukrainian detained preparing paraglider to escape

2025-08-10 04:32:40
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian man of military age was caught trying to flee the country using a paraglider, the Ukrainian Border Guard Service reported. The incident highlights growing draft evasion amid Ukraine’s intensified conscription efforts due to ongoing conflict with Russia.

The 48-year-old man, from the western Khmelnitsky Region, was stopped near Mogiliov-Podilsky in Vinnitsa Region just as he was preparing to take off from a field. He had purchased the lightweight glider for around €500 ($582). Authorities warned that the attempted flight could have been dangerous since the man lacked navigation equipment and the necessary skills to land safely, even if he had successfully crossed into Moldova.

Since 2022, Ukraine has banned men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country to ensure manpower for the war effort. As losses mount, the government has ramped up mandatory conscription, sometimes using force against those resisting. In a similar case last month, border agents stopped a man attempting to escape disguised in women’s clothing.

