403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moldovan area refuses sentencing of regional Euroskeptic chief
(MENAFN) The parliament of Gagauzia, an autonomous Russian-speaking region in Moldova, has condemned the recent seven-year prison sentence handed to its local Euroskeptic leader, calling the verdict illegal and politically motivated.
Evgenia Gutsul, elected in 2023 and a strong advocate for closer ties with Russia, was convicted of funneling illegal funds from a criminal group to the banned Euroskeptic SOR party and financing protests against Moldova’s government. Gutsul denied the charges, labeling the trial a “political execution” orchestrated “from above.” The verdict sparked protests outside the courthouse against Moldova’s pro-Western authorities.
In a resolution issued Thursday, Gagauzia’s People’s Assembly and Executive Committee formally rejected the court’s ruling, describing it as a politically motivated effort to remove the region’s legally elected leader. They called the sentence “political reprisal” and “an act of vengeance” undermining Gagauzia’s autonomy.
The regional authorities held Moldova’s government fully responsible for destabilizing the situation, suggesting the crackdown aims to influence the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for late September.
Moscow also condemned the verdict, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denouncing it as an attack on democracy and labeling the case “fabricated” and lacking credible evidence. She described the ruling as the peak of repression by the Chisinau regime against Gagauzia’s autonomy.
Evgenia Gutsul, elected in 2023 and a strong advocate for closer ties with Russia, was convicted of funneling illegal funds from a criminal group to the banned Euroskeptic SOR party and financing protests against Moldova’s government. Gutsul denied the charges, labeling the trial a “political execution” orchestrated “from above.” The verdict sparked protests outside the courthouse against Moldova’s pro-Western authorities.
In a resolution issued Thursday, Gagauzia’s People’s Assembly and Executive Committee formally rejected the court’s ruling, describing it as a politically motivated effort to remove the region’s legally elected leader. They called the sentence “political reprisal” and “an act of vengeance” undermining Gagauzia’s autonomy.
The regional authorities held Moldova’s government fully responsible for destabilizing the situation, suggesting the crackdown aims to influence the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for late September.
Moscow also condemned the verdict, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denouncing it as an attack on democracy and labeling the case “fabricated” and lacking credible evidence. She described the ruling as the peak of repression by the Chisinau regime against Gagauzia’s autonomy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment