US doesn’t get named in atomic bombing of Nagasaki memorial
(MENAFN) During the 80th anniversary commemorations in Nagasaki, the United States’ responsibility for the atomic bombing was notably absent from speeches and events, continuing a long-established pattern at such memorials.
Officials from Japan and abroad focused their remarks on the devastating consequences of the bombings and the urgent need for nuclear disarmament but refrained from explicitly naming the US as the nation that dropped the bombs on Nagasaki and Hiroshima during World War II’s final phase.
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru emphasized the importance of remembering the horrors and tragic realities of war and the severe damage caused by the atomic attacks. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through his disarmament representative Izumi Nakamitsu, called for nations to move beyond rhetoric and strengthen the global disarmament framework centered on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Nagasaki’s Mayor, Shiro Suzuki, urged global leaders to outline concrete plans toward the total elimination of nuclear weapons.
The US remains the sole country to have deployed nuclear weapons in warfare, a fact that was also left unmentioned during Hiroshima’s recent memorial. The bombings resulted in roughly 200,000 civilian deaths and have been justified by US authorities as necessary to prevent a prolonged invasion of Japan. However, a 1946 US Strategic Bombing Survey suggested Japan might have surrendered even without the atomic attacks.
In a related recent development, the US conducted airstrikes on Iranian nuclear-related sites, aiming to block Iran’s potential development of nuclear weapons—a claim Tehran denies. Under the NPT, Iran, like other signatories, has the right to pursue nuclear technology for peaceful uses. Some countries, including Russia and China, have criticized the US for undermining global non-proliferation efforts through these strikes.
