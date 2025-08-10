Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Probes Death Threats Against Macron

2025-08-10 04:14:43
(MENAFN) France has initiated a criminal investigation into alleged death threats directed at President Emmanuel Macron, reportedly made by a rabbi who criticized his position on Palestinian statehood, according to a news agency on Friday.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that an inquiry has been launched following the emergence of a video showing a French-speaking rabbi—believed to reside in Israel—delivering a vehement verbal attack on the French president.

In the footage, which was uploaded last week on YouTube, a man identified as Rabbi David Daniel Cohen accused Macron of distorting history by intending to recognize Palestine.

He described the decision as a “declaration of war against God” and indicative of “deep-seated” antisemitism.

“This French president … He’d better prepare his coffin,” Cohen was cited saying in the now-removed video.

France’s leading Jewish religious authority condemned the rabbi’s remarks as “abject and intolerable.”

Last month, Macron declared that France would officially acknowledge Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, calling the step a “historic commitment to a just and lasting peace.”

This announcement was met with criticism from Israel and the United States.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the UK would also recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel alters its approach in Gaza.

Subsequently, fifteen other nations issued a joint statement expressing support for a two-state solution as the sole path to resolving the conflict.

