Al Shaqab Shines At Valkenswaard Tour With Multiple Titles

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab once again affirmed its global leadership in the field of Arabian horse breeding and training with a distinguished performance at the Arabian Horse Tour Championship held in Valkenswaard, Netherlands recently.

Al Shaqab's horses delivered outstanding performances across various categories at the Arabian Horse Tour in Valkenswaard.

Shahalel Al Shaqab was named Junior Filly Gold Champion, while Veronica BV claimed the title of Yearling Filly Gold Champion. Afreen Al Shaqab earned the Silver Champion title in the Junior Colt category, and Tashaar Al Shaqab secured the Bronze Champion title among Yearling Colts.

These proud accomplishments reflect the exceptional quality of Al Shaqab's breeding and training programs, which continue to earn international recognition on the world's most prestigious stages.

Commenting on the achievement, Khalid Al Juhani, Director of Breeding & Show Department at Al Shaqab, stated:“Every title earned in Valkenswaard is the result of a clear vision, tireless dedication, and outstanding teamwork. We are proud to represent the State of Qatar on the global stage and to showcase the enduring strength of our Arabian horse heritage.”

With continued leadership and excellence, these latest achievements add to Al Shaqab's brilliant record of success in global Arabian championships.

The next leg of the Arabian Horse Tour will be held in London, United Kingdom, from August 14 to 17, 2025, where Al Shaqab will continue its journey of excellence on the international stage.