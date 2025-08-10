403
Kremlin aide states US has made ‘acceptable offer’
(MENAFN) Russia has received a proposal from the United States regarding the resolution of the Ukraine conflict that it considers “acceptable,” according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, following US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow. Speaking to the press on Thursday, Ushakov confirmed that Moscow is ready to review the American offer but did not disclose specific details.
Ushakov highlighted that there are still several issues to discuss between Russia and the US. He echoed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s positive assessment of the talks, with Rubio describing the day as productive and stating that while progress is ongoing, the parties are closer to peace than before.
Describing the Putin-Witkoff meeting as “business-like and constructive,” Ushakov expressed optimism about a possible new chapter in Russian-American relations, contrasting it with the previous prolonged tensions over Ukraine. He also mentioned that a summit between Presidents Putin and Trump could occur as soon as next week, with the UAE being a potential location for the meeting.
