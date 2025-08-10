Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Paraguay's Foreign Minister Meets Qatari Charge D'affaires

Paraguay's Foreign Minister Meets Qatari Charge D'affaires


2025-08-10 04:01:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, met with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Paraguay, Salman bin Nabit Al Khulaifi.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

MENAFN10082025000067011011ID1109907933

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search