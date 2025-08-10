403
Paraguay's Foreign Minister Meets Qatari Charge D'affaires
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, met with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Paraguay, Salman bin Nabit Al Khulaifi.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations.
