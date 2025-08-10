403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alfardan Exchange Wins“Best Money Transfer Qatar 2025” Award From Global Banking & Finance Review Magazine
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Exchange, the leading company in currency exchange, money transfers, and precious metals in Qatar, has been honored with the“Best Money Transfer in Qatar for 2025” award by Global Banking & Finance Review magazine.
Since its launch in 2010, the Global Banking and Finance Review Awards have shone a spotlight on the innovations, achievements, strategies, and pioneering advancements within the global financial community. These awards aim to honor companies of all sizes and sectors for their leadership in specific areas and their demonstrated expertise and excellence in the financial world.
On this occasion, Mr. Bashar Alwaqfi, CEO of Alfardan Exchange, stated:
“We take pride in receiving this prestigious international award, which is a testament to the great trust our valued clients have placed in us, and the dedication of our team to deliver excellence. It underscores our strategic innovations, such as the advanced Alfardan Exchange Send Money app, which enables our clients to send money, purchase gold, and exchange currencies with secure delivery. Additionally, the inauguration of the region's first comprehensive digital experience in the exchange sector, offering clients the ability to use digital signatures and receive receipts via WhatsApp or email across all branches, along with strategic partnerships like our collaboration with the Qatar Airways Privilege Club, which enabled our clients to collect Avios when conducting their financial transactions. We will continue to enhance our digital solutions and expand our service network to remain the first choice in the country.”
This award shows that Alfardan Exchange keeps up with fast digital changes and is a trusted provider of a variety of financial services for both individuals and businesses. It also highlights the company's capacity for continuous innovation and service development in line with global standards, securing its position at the forefront of the digital transformation in the currency exchange and money transfer industry in Qatar.
Since its launch in 2010, the Global Banking and Finance Review Awards have shone a spotlight on the innovations, achievements, strategies, and pioneering advancements within the global financial community. These awards aim to honor companies of all sizes and sectors for their leadership in specific areas and their demonstrated expertise and excellence in the financial world.
On this occasion, Mr. Bashar Alwaqfi, CEO of Alfardan Exchange, stated:
“We take pride in receiving this prestigious international award, which is a testament to the great trust our valued clients have placed in us, and the dedication of our team to deliver excellence. It underscores our strategic innovations, such as the advanced Alfardan Exchange Send Money app, which enables our clients to send money, purchase gold, and exchange currencies with secure delivery. Additionally, the inauguration of the region's first comprehensive digital experience in the exchange sector, offering clients the ability to use digital signatures and receive receipts via WhatsApp or email across all branches, along with strategic partnerships like our collaboration with the Qatar Airways Privilege Club, which enabled our clients to collect Avios when conducting their financial transactions. We will continue to enhance our digital solutions and expand our service network to remain the first choice in the country.”
This award shows that Alfardan Exchange keeps up with fast digital changes and is a trusted provider of a variety of financial services for both individuals and businesses. It also highlights the company's capacity for continuous innovation and service development in line with global standards, securing its position at the forefront of the digital transformation in the currency exchange and money transfer industry in Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment