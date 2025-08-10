403
Iraq Expels PMF Commanders Over Baghdad Office Attack
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Saturday removed the heads of two brigades within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and ordered judicial proceedings against those involved in a violent assault on a government facility in Baghdad on July 27.
According to a statement released by Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces — a role also held by al-Sudani — armed operatives linked to Kataib Hezbollah, affiliated with the PMF’s 45th and 46th Brigades, were found responsible for the attack.
The operatives acted "without orders or authorizations" and opened fire on security forces, resulting in casualties among both security personnel and civilians, the statement said.
Investigators also tied the assault to the office’s former director, previously removed on charges of "administrative corruption, impersonation, forgery of official documents and certificates, and participation in the falsification of contracts." The ex-official was accused of collaborating with the armed group.
The statement highlighted “a leadership and control deficiency within the PMF,” which was cited as a contributing factor. Al-Sudani has endorsed the investigation's recommendations, which included the immediate dismissal of the implicated brigade commanders.
Security sources told media the violence erupted as a newly-appointed director attempted to take over operations at a building under the Ministry of Agriculture. Armed resistance from the attackers led to clashes that killed one security officer and one civilian, and left eight other officers wounded.
