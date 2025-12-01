Trump Says No Deadline For Russia As War Ends When It Ends

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will not set any deadline for Russia to resolve the war in Ukraine, insisting that the only timeline he recognizes is“when the war ends.” Speaking to reporters on Sunday, 30 November, as he returned from Florida, Trump stressed that no formal timetable has been communicated to Moscow.

His remarks come at a time when diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict continue, with Western governments exploring ways to push negotiations forward. Washington and European allies remain focused on sustaining military and economic support for Kyiv as the war drags on.

Trump reiterated that his administration's priority is the cessation of hostilities, not the imposition of time-bound conditions on Russia. He did not indicate whether new diplomatic channels or pressure tools were under consideration.

The comment has drawn attention among Ukraine's supporters, some of whom worry that avoiding firm deadlines may reduce pressure on the Kremlin. Ukrainian officials have consistently urged the U.S. to maintain a strong stance to prevent Russia from exploiting diplomatic ambiguity.

Meanwhile, European diplomats warn that any sign of flexibility from Washington could influence battlefield calculations as winter fighting intensifies. They argue that unity among Western allies remains essential to shaping the eventual terms of peace.

Strategic analysts say Trump's position reflects the growing uncertainty surrounding the next phase of diplomacy, particularly as global powers assess the long-term costs of the conflict.

They also note that the U.S. role, whether assertive or restrained, will be decisive in determining Ukraine's leverage at future negotiation tables.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram