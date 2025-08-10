Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU, US will push India too far

2025-08-10 03:12:30
(MENAFN) The US and European Union are intensifying pressure on India over its ongoing energy trade with Russia, with American officials increasingly using strong rhetoric and warnings. Former President Donald Trump has complicated the situation further by imposing a 25% tariff on Indian exports and accusing India of indirectly supporting US adversaries through its continued purchases of Russian oil. Trump even suggested that India and Russia might “take their dead economies down together,” framing their economic ties as harmful to US interests.

Other US officials have echoed this tough stance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described India’s Russian oil purchases as a significant “point of irritation,” noting India’s large energy needs and explaining that Russian oil is cheaper due to sanctions, which inadvertently helps fund Russia’s war effort.

Stephen Miller, a top Trump aide, accused India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine through its oil imports and highlighted India’s heavy reliance on Russian oil, comparable to China’s. This marks a notable hardening in US policy, suggesting bipartisan pressure on India’s Russia relationship will continue regardless of political changes in Washington.

India has responded firmly, stating it will continue buying Russian oil if it aligns with its national interests. The Indian government emphasized that its energy purchases are based on market conditions and consumer welfare, denying any pause in Russian oil imports despite US claims. Industry insiders confirm that no official directives have been issued to halt purchases.

As global energy resources become increasingly politicized, India is navigating a challenging path focused on resisting external pressures and asserting its sovereignty. Rather than retreating, India is recalibrating its strategy through diversification, industrial shifts, and legal measures. This approach signals the rise of a more nuanced and sovereign energy diplomacy, signaling to the West that India will not let external “red lines” dictate its energy decisions.

