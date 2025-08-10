403
Turkey expresses support for Azerbaijan, Armenia collaboration to achieve lasting peace
(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye expressed support for progress made toward achieving “lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia” after the two South Caucasus countries, together with the United States, signed a trilateral peace roadmap.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement celebrating the “commitment recorded” during the Washington agreement, noting that the move comes at a time when “international conflicts and crises are intensifying.” The ministry described this development as a “highly significant” step in fostering regional peace and stability.
Türkiye also commended the efforts of the US administration under President Donald Trump for its role in facilitating the agreement.
“A historic opportunity has emerged for the South Caucasus to attain peace and prosperity. As Türkiye, we will continue to contribute to the efforts aimed at realizing this opportunity and support the dedicated endeavors of our brotherly Azerbaijan,” the statement declared.
The joint declaration was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump following a trilateral summit held at the White House.
The joint declaration was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump following a trilateral summit held at the White House.
