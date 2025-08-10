Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Top Modi councilor talks to Russian deputy Premier

Top Modi councilor talks to Russian deputy Premier


2025-08-10 03:03:33
(MENAFN) Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow, according to a statement from the Russian government on Friday. This marked Doval’s third high-level meeting in two days during his visit to the Russian capital, having previously met Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and President Vladimir Putin.

During their discussion, Manturov and Doval covered military-technical cooperation between Russia and India, as well as collaboration on joint projects in strategic sectors such as civil aviation, metallurgy, and the chemical industry. Manturov had previously co-chaired the last Indo-Russian intergovernmental commission session held in Mumbai in November 2024.

Doval’s trip coincided with growing tensions between India and the US, as President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports due to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil, adding to an existing 25% tariff amid failed trade negotiations.

The visit also involved talks on Russian President Putin’s upcoming trip to India for the annual bilateral summit. Doval described these meetings as pivotal for shaping the India-Russia relationship. On Friday, Putin spoke by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation. Modi reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership.

Putin is expected to visit New Delhi later this year for the annual summit with Modi.

MENAFN10082025000045015687ID1109907758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search