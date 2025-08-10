403
US Shooting Injures Six People
(MENAFN) On Saturday night in Baltimore, Maryland, six individuals were injured in a shooting incident, among them a 5-year-old girl. Authorities indicated that the assault seems deliberate and targeted.
According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, some of the victims were gathered on a porch and sitting against a car while eating when a suspect began firing.
The commissioner shared these details during a late-night news briefing.
The young girl was struck in the hand but is expected to make a full recovery.
Another victim remains in serious condition and is currently undergoing surgery.
Units from the Homicide and District Detective divisions, along with Baltimore City Fire and EMS, responded swiftly to aid in the investigation.
Several streets around the scene have been blocked off as police urge nearby residents to avoid the area. Investigators are actively questioning victims and witnesses to uncover the motives behind the attack.
As of Saturday night, no suspects have been identified or taken into custody.
The incident occurred in Park Heights, a predominantly African American neighborhood in northwest Baltimore known for the Pimlico Race Course, which hosts the Preakness Stakes.
The neighborhood has struggled with economic difficulties and elevated violent crime rates in recent years.
In a recent report, Baltimore recorded 68 homicides during the first half of 2025, marking a significant decrease from 88 murders in the same timeframe the previous year.
The city, famous to many as the backdrop of the police series ‘The Wire’, consistently ranks among the top five U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates.
