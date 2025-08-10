Qatar Reads Launches Exhibition As Part Of Qatar-Argentina 2025 Year Of Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture of Buenos Aires H E Gabriela Ricardes and Counsellor at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Argentina Ali Al-Binali officially inaugurated the Kalila wa Dimna exhibition as part of Qatar Reads' participation in the Qatar–Argentina 2025 Year of Culture.

Organised by Qatar Reads, a national initiative under Qatar National Library, the exhibition and accompanying cultural session marked a major highlight in this year's cross-cultural programming. The event brought together children, families, educators, and dignitaries to celebrate the power of storytelling and its role in establishing dialogue between cultures.

Qatar Reads aims to cultivate a love of reading in Qatar through Nationwide programs and campaigns. It has extended its reach through partnerships with the Years of Culture initiative by promoting reciprocal literary exchange: while Arabic stories are shared abroad, Argentinian tales will be introduced to readers in Qatar later this year.

This year's collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of Buenos Aires brings the classical Arabic fables of Kalila wa Dimna to libraries across Argentina in Spanish. Themselves an embodiment of cross-cultural power, the fables, originating in ancient India, translated into Arabic in the 8th century, and passed on through Islamic and European literary traditions, are known for imparting moral lessons through talking animals and cunning plots.

The exhibition, on view from August 6 to October 31, features 12 newly commissioned miniature-style paintings by Qatari artist Wadha Al Athba. Created with traditional materials such as indigo, saffron, and gold leaf, the artworks blend the aesthetics of classical Islamic art with contemporary visual storytelling.

These twelve artworks were also featured in the Spanish edition of Kalila wa Dimna, published by HBKU Press. As part of the ongoing collaboration, Qatar Reads will be distributing 1,000 reading packages children across Argentina.

The opening event at Biblioteca Ricardo Güiraldes included an immersive storytelling and arts workshop with 30 public school students from across Buenos Aires. Children enjoyed readings from the Spanish-language version of Kalila wa Dimna, participated in hands-on creative activities, and received custom-designed reading kits to continue their literary journey at home.

Qatar's Ambassador to Chile and Argentina H E Batal Mojab Al-Dosari commented earlier:“This initiative reminds us that diplomacy can be expressed in many languages, but it is most enduring when written through stories that will resonate for generations and by sharing Qatari literature with Argentinian children, we plant the seeds of empathy and mutual understanding.”

Qatar Reads has also made copies of the book available at the National Library of Argentina (Biblioteca Nacional), giving more children and families in Buenos Aires access to this timeless fable.

Minister Ricardes echoed this sentiment, noting literature's power to bridge cultures:“Hosting Qatar Reads in Buenos Aires reaffirms our belief that stories communicate universal values of kindness, courage, and wisdom. These values transcend borders, helping our children build a common cultural language through books.”

Qatar Reads Manager, Fatema Majed Al Malki said,“At Qatar Reads, we believe every story shared brings us one step closer to understanding. Today's session in Buenos Aires gives children the opportunity to see themselves in new narratives and to discover the beauty of cultural exchange. A child who reads across cultures grows into an adult who leads with empathy, nurtured by the seeds of curiosity and connection planted through these exchanges.”

The illustrated edition of Kalila wa Dimna will be distributed widely to schools and libraries throughout Argentina.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment by Qatar and Argentina to building intercultural understanding through literature and the arts.

By using storytelling as a form of cultural diplomacy, the programme shows how narrative can transcend borders and help shape a more connected and empathetic global future.

