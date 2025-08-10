Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Center Holds Religious Lectures In Multiple Languages

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, organised a series of religious lectures for non-Arabic-speaking Muslim communities.

These lectures are part of the center's ongoing programmes to promote religious awareness and Islamic values among various communities in the country, and the events witnessed wide participation and notable engagement.

In this context, a lecture in English was held at Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani Mosque in The Pearl area, attended by more than 80 members of the community.

The preacher addressed the topic of having good thoughts about Allah, emphasising that this virtue is one of the greatest doors to hope, as it motivates Muslims to perform righteous deeds in pursuit of Allah's mercy, without falling into complacency or arrogance, but rather combining hope with action and reliance on Allah's forgiveness.

At the center's lecture hall, two additional lectures were held. The first was for the Ethiopian community in Amharic, delivered by preacher Waheeb Kurto on love of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He stressed that loving the Prophet is both a legal and heartfelt obligation, manifested in following his Sunnah and emulating his character. He noted that the Prophet (peace be upon him) sacrificed dearly to guide humanity, and our love for him is shown through our behaviour, speech, and actions.

The third lecture was directed at the Urdu-speaking community, on relationship with Allah as the foundation of happiness, attended by around 150 community members.

It was delivered by preacher Abdul Ghafoor Al Omari, who discussed the importance of sincere worship, remembrance of Allah, and drawing closer to Him as a path to inner peace and spiritual stability.

He pointed out that true happiness can only be attained through a strong connection with the Creator, and that fulfilling the purpose of existence is the key to tranquility.

Organisers at the center affirmed that these gatherings will continue as part of a religious outreach plan that includes various mosques and centers, aiming to reach the widest possible segment of communities and connect them with authentic Islamic values and the teachings of the Qur'an and Sunnah, using simplified methods that respect cultural and linguistic diversity.

The organisation of these lectures reflects the center's commitment to serving Muslim communities in their native languages and providing accessible religious and educational platforms that meet their spiritual and cultural needs.

It also demonstrates the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' dedication to spreading Islamic values and enhancing communication with all segments of society.