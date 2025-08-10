Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Modi phone to talk about Ukraine's war

Putin, Modi phone to talk about Ukraine's war


2025-08-10 02:56:07
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation focusing on the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a statement issued from New Delhi on Friday.

The discussion took place amid escalating tensions following a US decision to double tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil as a factor.

During the call, Putin updated Modi on recent developments related to the conflict in Ukraine, while Modi reaffirmed India’s steady stance advocating for a peaceful resolution.

The leaders also reviewed the progress of their countries’ bilateral relations and “reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” according to the Indian government’s release. Modi also invited Putin to participate in the 23rd annual India-Russia summit to be hosted by India later this year.

A separate statement from Moscow noted that Putin shared highlights from his earlier discussions in Moscow with the US envoy Steve Witkoff. Modi expressed appreciation for this briefing and reiterated India’s consistent support for a political and diplomatic settlement regarding the Ukraine situation.

In addition, the two leaders exchanged views on significant matters including trade, economic cooperation, and investment.

