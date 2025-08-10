403
Putin, Brazilian President Hold Phone Talks on Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a phone conversation on Saturday, focusing on potential paths to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced.
During the call, Putin updated da Silva on the main outcomes of his recent discussions with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the Kremlin statement. In response, Lula expressed backing for initiatives aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.
"The heads of state confirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership relations, as well as cooperation within the BRICS framework," the statement said, referencing the economic alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other newer members.
This dialogue came shortly after Putin’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump was confirmed, following Witkoff’s visit to Moscow. On Saturday, Trump announced that he and Putin would convene in Alaska on August 15.
Before Witkoff’s trip, Trump had warned of sanctions against Russia and tariffs targeting its trade partners if no progress was made on Ukraine.
After securing arrangements for the Trump meeting, Putin consulted with BRICS leaders to coordinate their stance, held talks with Eurasian allies, and chaired a session of Russia’s Security Council.
Addressing the planned Putin-Trump summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed any peace deals excluding Ukraine as "stillborn."
