Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Africa states US didn't request to withdraw genocidal case against Israel

2025-08-10 02:18:54
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that his administration has not received any official appeal from the United States to withdraw or amend its genocide case against Israel at the International Criminal Court.

”South Africa remains steadfast in its call for an immediate ceasefire, access to humanitarian assistance, an end to the ongoing occupation and the collective punishment of Palestinians,” Ramaphosa said.

His comments were in response to a question from an opposition leader, who also inquired whether there had been any direct communication from US President Donald Trump regarding his stance on the absence of “white genocide” in South Africa.

Ramaphosa explained that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) had engaged with the US Embassy through diplomatic channels following Trump’s February 2025 executive order granting refugee status to white Afrikaner South Africans.

He added that the department clarified that refugee status determinations must be based on factual evaluation, taking into account current conditions and considering both subjective and objective factors. ”The department asserted that allegations of discrimination are unfounded and that sufficient structures and systems exist within South Africa to address any concerns that any group may have. Even if there are allegations of discrimination, these do not meet the threshold of persecution required under domestic and international refugee law.”

Addressing another question, Ramaphosa said his official visit to the United States on May 21, 2025, was intended to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. ”The expenses for the visit, which covered travel, accommodation, and logistical support for the government members of the delegation, were borne by the respective government departments. The State did not cover the costs of the other members of the delegation,” he said.

He further explained that he and Trump had agreed on the makeup of the delegation, which included government officials, business leaders, labor representatives, and other key stakeholders necessary for the mission’s objectives.

Ramaphosa also noted that the discussions with Trump did not touch on the discontinuation of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives or on reparations for descendants of enslaved people. ”The primary objective of the engagement was to reset the bilateral relationship between South Africa and the United States of America,” he said.

