403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Param Sundari’s new song, Bheegi Saree, Brings Back the Sizzle and Sexiness of the Bollywood rain song
(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) Following the launch of Pardesiya, the bonafide romantic number from the much-awaited film Param Sundari, and which continues to blaze charts across streaming platforms and social media, Maddock Films and Universal Music India have dropped the second song from the film, titled Bheegi Saree.
If Pardesiya was a hark back to the true-blue classic love song of Hindi films, Bheegi Saree brings back the passionate magic and familiarity of another favorite Bollywood trope: the quintessential rain song. Featuring the sensational leads Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, the duo is seen dancing to this peppy, upbeat track that blends romance with rhythm. The pair’s chemistry sizzles on screen, as both Sidharth and Jahnvi turn on their rain-soaked charm with some cool dance moves.
This song also marks the return of Adnan Sami back into Hindi film playback singing after a while. This time he teams up with the evergreen Shreya Ghoshal, and the duo impart an impish and flirtatious charm to the rain song. Composed by Sachin Jigar, and written by Amitabh Bhattcharya, Bheegi Saree unlocks a very different sonic than the soft lilting Pardesiya, giving a wholesome flavour to the album.
Talking about the shooting experience, Janhvi Kapoor says, “Rain songs have always held a special place in our films, there’s something so timeless and magical about them. I’ve grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in cinema unfold in the rain, and to now be a part of that legacy with Bheegi Saree feels surreal. Shooting this song felt like slipping into a classic Bollywood dream, dancing in the rain, feeling every beat and emotion, it was pure joy.”
Adding on to it, Sidharth Malhotra says, “Bheegi Saree is high on energy, romance, and that classic monsoon vibe we all love. Janhvi and I had a blast shooting it and we can’t wait for everyone to feel that spark, especially with Shreya and Adnan’s voice making it even more special!”
Sharing his thoughts on the song, Adnan Sami says, “Bheegi Saree' is a beautiful blend of timeless nostalgia and contemporary flair, expertly composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar. The moment I immersed myself in the composition, I was struck by its captivating essence. Shreya Ghoshal's enchanting vocals perfectly complement the song's sultry vibe, bringing it to life with effortless elegance. It seamlessly weaves together melody, mood, and movement, yielding a sonic experience that's both retro-referential and refreshingly modern. The accompanying video, with its lush, rain-kissed aesthetic, brilliantly captures the song's mood - a deliciously flirtatious, playful, and romantic concoction that's equal parts nostalgic and hip. It was a treat to sing it!”
Shreya Ghoshal adds "Bollywood romance is incomplete without rain, which I consider a secret ingredient; "Bheegi Saree" beautifully strikes the right essence of that romance. Singing alongside Adnan made it a special experience, and I believe it's a song that will stay with people for a long time.”
With Janhvi lighting up the screen in a stunning wet saree look, Sidharth matching the vibe with charm and charisma, the vocals of Adnan and Shreya, and the magic of Sachin Jigar and Amitabh Bhattacharya on the melody and lyrics, Bheegi Saree is a visual and musical treat you won't be able to get enough of.
Listen to the song now live on all streaming platforms and watch it on the Universal India Music YouTube channel.
Param Sundari is slated to release in cinemas internationally on 29th August 2025 by Marudhar Entertainment and FunAsia Films.
If Pardesiya was a hark back to the true-blue classic love song of Hindi films, Bheegi Saree brings back the passionate magic and familiarity of another favorite Bollywood trope: the quintessential rain song. Featuring the sensational leads Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, the duo is seen dancing to this peppy, upbeat track that blends romance with rhythm. The pair’s chemistry sizzles on screen, as both Sidharth and Jahnvi turn on their rain-soaked charm with some cool dance moves.
This song also marks the return of Adnan Sami back into Hindi film playback singing after a while. This time he teams up with the evergreen Shreya Ghoshal, and the duo impart an impish and flirtatious charm to the rain song. Composed by Sachin Jigar, and written by Amitabh Bhattcharya, Bheegi Saree unlocks a very different sonic than the soft lilting Pardesiya, giving a wholesome flavour to the album.
Talking about the shooting experience, Janhvi Kapoor says, “Rain songs have always held a special place in our films, there’s something so timeless and magical about them. I’ve grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in cinema unfold in the rain, and to now be a part of that legacy with Bheegi Saree feels surreal. Shooting this song felt like slipping into a classic Bollywood dream, dancing in the rain, feeling every beat and emotion, it was pure joy.”
Adding on to it, Sidharth Malhotra says, “Bheegi Saree is high on energy, romance, and that classic monsoon vibe we all love. Janhvi and I had a blast shooting it and we can’t wait for everyone to feel that spark, especially with Shreya and Adnan’s voice making it even more special!”
Sharing his thoughts on the song, Adnan Sami says, “Bheegi Saree' is a beautiful blend of timeless nostalgia and contemporary flair, expertly composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar. The moment I immersed myself in the composition, I was struck by its captivating essence. Shreya Ghoshal's enchanting vocals perfectly complement the song's sultry vibe, bringing it to life with effortless elegance. It seamlessly weaves together melody, mood, and movement, yielding a sonic experience that's both retro-referential and refreshingly modern. The accompanying video, with its lush, rain-kissed aesthetic, brilliantly captures the song's mood - a deliciously flirtatious, playful, and romantic concoction that's equal parts nostalgic and hip. It was a treat to sing it!”
Shreya Ghoshal adds "Bollywood romance is incomplete without rain, which I consider a secret ingredient; "Bheegi Saree" beautifully strikes the right essence of that romance. Singing alongside Adnan made it a special experience, and I believe it's a song that will stay with people for a long time.”
With Janhvi lighting up the screen in a stunning wet saree look, Sidharth matching the vibe with charm and charisma, the vocals of Adnan and Shreya, and the magic of Sachin Jigar and Amitabh Bhattacharya on the melody and lyrics, Bheegi Saree is a visual and musical treat you won't be able to get enough of.
Listen to the song now live on all streaming platforms and watch it on the Universal India Music YouTube channel.
Param Sundari is slated to release in cinemas internationally on 29th August 2025 by Marudhar Entertainment and FunAsia Films.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment