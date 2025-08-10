403
China denounces Israel intention to fully occupy Gaza
(MENAFN) China has sharply criticized Israel’s intention to bring Gaza City under military administration, describing the area as “an integral part of the Palestinian territory.”
In a statement issued Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged Israel “to stop the dangerous move at once” and stressed that “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people,” while also calling for an immediate halt to the fighting.
Earlier that day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the security cabinet had endorsed his proposal to seize Gaza City—an action that could pave the way for full control over the enclave. Speaking to a US media outlet on Thursday, Netanyahu said, “We don’t want to be [in Gaza] as a governing body, we want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly.”
China’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, warned late last month that any attempt to forcibly alter Gaza’s status “will not bring peace,” reaffirming Beijing’s position in favor of a two-state resolution. The plan has also drawn criticism from the United Nations, France, and the United Kingdom.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted in October 2023, following a surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel that left 1,200 people dead and saw 250 people taken hostage. Since then, over 60,000 Palestinians—most of them civilians—have been killed by Israeli strikes, according to figures from Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.
A UN spokesperson recently described the situation in Gaza as “a catastrophe of unthinkable proportions” and accused Israeli forces of preventing food supplies from reaching the civilian population.
