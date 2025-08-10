Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Welcomes Unique Wild Card Entry: A Robot Dog Joins The House

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has taken a surprising and futuristic turn with the entry of a robot dog as a wild card contestant. This unprecedented move was teased in a promo released by Asianet, where host Mohanlal introduced the new "guest" in dramatic fashion. It is the first time in Bigg Boss Malayalam history-and possibly across other language versions of the show- that a non-human, robotic entity has entered the house as a wild card entry.

In the promo, Mohanlal hints that the robot could become a crucial part of the Bigg Boss house dynamics, although its role and capabilities are yet to be fully revealed. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the latest episode to find out whether the robot dog comes equipped with camera eyes or if it has a specific mission in the house. The move has sparked widespread curiosity and speculation among fans.

Eviction Tensions Rise as Eight Face the Axe

As the robot dog grabs attention, eviction pressure continues to build inside the house. Currently, eight contestants are in danger of being evicted: Shaithya, Ranjith, Gisele, Nevin, Renu, Aryan, Anumol, and Sharika. The outcome of the eviction round will be revealed in today's or tomorrow's episode, where Mohanlal will interact with the housemates and the audience.

A new promo focused on eviction voting has gone viral, thanks to Mohanlal's powerful monologue urging the audience to vote responsibly.“Don't follow the noise of armies and PR teams blindly,” he said. He emphasized that only contestants who truly add value to the show with engaging content should remain, while“safe players” and those who don't contribute should be shown the door.

A Season Full of Twists

With 19 contestants, a robot dog, and high-stakes evictions, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable and entertaining seasons yet.