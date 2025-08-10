Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Applauds Armenia, Azerbaijan Peace Deal


2025-08-10 01:10:09
(MENAFN) Spain on Saturday expressed approval of the understandings achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward "definitive peace," following the signing of a trilateral peace framework between the two South Caucasus countries and the US.

In an official statement, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it considers the declaration a "decisive step towards definitive peace" and the full normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of hostilities.

"Spain hopes that these agreements will open a new stage of cooperation, mutual understanding and development, to the benefit of both countries and the region as a whole," the ministry emphasized.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump endorsed the joint declaration on Friday after a trilateral meeting held at the White House.

The accord is designed to conclude decades of confrontation, with pledges to halt military actions, reopen transportation links, and reestablish diplomatic relations.

Since the late 1980s, Armenia and Azerbaijan have engaged in multiple cross-border conflicts, most recently in 2023, when Azerbaijan regained control over the Karabakh region.

