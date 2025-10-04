Barcelona And Real Madrid Involved In Confidential Talks With UEFA Over New Champions League Proposal

The Super League has submitted a final proposal to UEFA for a revamped Champions League, aiming to prevent a breakaway project. After eight months of confidential talks involving UEFA, A22 (the Super League's representative company), and top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, a peace proposal has been presented. The focus lies on two main areas: a global free broadcasting platform and a competition format designed to enhance spectacle while staying close to the existing system. The proposal follows the initial Super League plan from 2021, reconsidered after a favorable ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union and multiple negotiation meetings.

New Competition Format

The proposed“Super Champions League” would keep 36 teams but divide them into two groups based on UEFA rankings. The top 18 clubs (Group 1) would play eight group-stage matches exclusively against each other to ensure consistently high-level games. The remaining 18 teams (Group 2) would also play eight matches, designed by draw to encourage balanced competition. Following the league stage, the top eight clubs from Group 1 would directly reach the round of 16, while 16 other clubs from both groups would compete in playoffs. Matchups would pit the ninth-placed team from Group 1 against the lowest-ranked qualifier from Group 2, maintaining a similar overall knockout structure but with heightened early competition.

Broadcasting and Future Outlook

The competition would retain the“Champions League” name but be broadcast on UNIFY, the Super League's proposed global streaming platform. UNIFY would offer a free, ad-supported version with geolocated advertising and a premium ad-free subscription tier. This new broadcasting approach aims to increase fan access and generate more revenue than the current model. Relations between UEFA and the Super League have notably improved, reflecting positive developments in negotiations compared to earlier hostility. The decision now rests with UEFA headquarters in Nyon, and if approved, the revamped format would launch in 2027 alongside the next commercial cycle of Champions League broadcasting rights.