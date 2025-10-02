403
Japan Set to Name New PM on October 15
(MENAFN) Japan’s parliament will convene an emergency session on October 15 to select the country's next prime minister, following the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, media reported Wednesday, citing a high-ranking government official.
The extraordinary session is set to formalize the appointment of a new leader and trigger the formation of a fresh Cabinet. The prime ministerial pick is expected to emerge from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership contest slated for this Saturday.
Despite losing its parliamentary majority in both chambers, the LDP — alongside its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party — remains the largest political force, as opposition groups have yet to rally behind a unified challenger.
Five candidates from within the LDP are vying for the top post. Among the contenders are Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.
The leadership race was prompted by Ishiba’s decision to resign, announced on September 7, in the wake of the coalition's significant setback in July’s upper house elections.
Originally scheduled for 2027, the LDP’s leadership election was expedited in response to Ishiba's departure.
