Tyndale Biscoe & Mallinson School Organises Annual 'One Mile Swim'

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School organised its Annual One Mile Swim, which has been a hallmark of the school's outdoor and adventure programme.

The swim, held in the serene waters of the world famous Dal Lake, saw participation from students and teachers, symbolising endurance, camaraderie and love for Kashmir's natural heritage.

The event was flagged off by Director TBMS Rahul Rex Kaul and the Principal, Mabel Yonzon. The swim began from Kotarkhana and concluded at Nehru Park, with participants braving the mile-long stretch under the guidance of trained instructors and safety teams.

The activity, rooted in the school's tradition of building character through outdoor challenges, continues to inspire generations of students.

Speaking on occasion, the Overall In Charge of this Dal activity, Aftab Ahmed Shah, said:

“The One Mile Dal Swim is more than a sporting event; it is a living tradition that connects students to our history, values and the beauty of our valley.”

In total 85 students including 15 girls participated in the event. Out of 85 participants, 84 students qualified.

The school expressed gratitude to local authorities, SDRF and the Dal Lake community for their cooperation in making the event safe, memorable and successful. (KNT)