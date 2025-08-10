PM Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Students
The festival is the celebration of the traditional bond between brothers and sisters.
Modi shared a video clip of the celebration as a bunch of happy young students shared their joy and sentiments.
One student lauded him as a“warrior and saviour”, while some made references to Operation Sindoor. A school kid said she has brought a peacock rakhi for“Modi uncle”, while another expressed her wish to be a prime minister like him.
The prime minister was seen enjoying the celebration, praising a student for remembering a number of his government schemes, which she had incorporated in a poem.Read Also Devotees Throng Shankaracharya Temple For Raksha Bandhan Prayers LG Greets People On Raksha Bandhan
Modi also posted a message on X, greeting people on the auspicious occasion.
Posting the video clip, he added,“Here are highlights from a very special Raksha Bandhan celebration earlier today. Gratitude to our Nari Shakti for their continuous trust and affection.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment